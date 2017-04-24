Four injured, train services hit in Bengal after storm, rains



Representation pic

Four persons were injured and train services partially disrupted as a a 'Norwester' storm hit Kolkata and the southern districts of West Bengal, triggering rains on Sunday evening.

Four passengers were injured when an uprooted tree fell on an auto rickshaw at Chandannagar of Hooghly district, police said. Train services were hit in the Sealdah Main section of Eastern Railway after overhead wires got snapped at Jagaddal and Kanchrapa.

Vehicular movement was affected in Krishnanagar of Nadia district as roads got blocked due to uprooted trees. There were reports of rains and storm in Birbhum, East Bardhaman and West Bardhaman districts.