Four injured in Srinagar grenade explosion

Four security men were injured late on Sunday evening in a grenade explosion in old city area of Srinagar.
Police said militants hurled a grenade at a bunker of the security forces in Saraf Kadal in Srinagar around 10.30 p.m.
"Four security men, including a CRPF sub-inspector and three police constables were injured in the explosion.
"The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment," a police spokesman said.
