E-paper

Four injured in Srinagar grenade explosion

By IANS | Srinagar | Posted 4 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Four injured in Srinagar grenade explosion
Representational picture

Four security men were injured late on Sunday evening in a grenade explosion in old city area of Srinagar.

Police said militants hurled a grenade at a bunker of the security forces in Saraf Kadal in Srinagar around 10.30 p.m.

"Four security men, including a CRPF sub-inspector and three police constables were injured in the explosion.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment," a police spokesman said.

Trending Videos

Tragedy of actress Shikha Joshi who was molested and killed herself

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply