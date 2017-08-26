Four jawans injured in Pulwama terrorist attack

Representation pic
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and two policemen were injured on Saturday after terrorists attacked District Police Lines in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The injured personnel have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Further details are awaited.

