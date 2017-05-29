Four Nigerians among five held with cocaine worth Rs 18 lakh in Bengaluru



Representational image

Four Nigeria nationals and one from Ivory Coast were arrested for allegedly peddling cocaine in Bengaluru, said police on Sunday.

"On a tip-off, the Crime Branch raided two houses in the suburbs and seized 168 grammes of cocaine valued at Rs 18 lakh," said Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, S. Ravi said in a statement here.

In the first raid, three Nigerians -- Udogala Augustine Arinze, 29; Ebuka Emmanuel Iweh, 37 and Peter Nwabunwanne Okafor, 26 were caught with 117 gm of the drug.

In another raid, Ebele Ifekwu Ufearoh, 53, of Nigeria and Zago Constant, 32, of Ivory Coast were nabbed for possessing 51 gm of cocaine.

Mobile phones, a laptop, two portable weighing machines, a pocket router and two two-wheelers were also seized from both the spots.

A case has been filed against the five under the Narcotic, Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Foreigners' Act and a court has sent them to 14 day judicial custody.