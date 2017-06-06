Four people killed, six injured by lightning in Arunachal Pradesh



Representational picture

Three children and a woman were killed and six others injured after being struck by lightning in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, an official said. The tragedy occurred at Gandhigram village in Vijaynagar area under Changlang district.

The deceased have been identified as Jalina Yobin, 12, Chanisa Yobin, 14, Chathiya Yobin, 13, and Shalida Yobin, 38 (all female). Out of six injured, one is said to be in very critical condition warranting immediate air evacuation for further treatment.

Expressing shock and sorrow over the tragic incident, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced immediate release of ex-gratia to the next of kin and also directed the district administration to immediately provide all possible assistance to the victims.

He also appealed the people to be cautious during monsoon which creates havoc every year and claims precious lives.