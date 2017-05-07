Four pilgrims from Maharashtra dead in Uttarakhand road accident

Dehradun: Four pilgrims from Amravati district in Maharashtra died on Saturday when the tempo traveller they were in skidded off a cliff in Uttarakhand, police said.

The deceased were going from Gangotri to Kedarnath when the accident took place.

The incident took place around noon between Gherka and Changora villages in Ghansali area of Tehri.

Six co-passengers, who also received injuries in the accident, have been admitted to a local health centre and efforts are on to airlift them to Dehradun for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrakant (61), Sanjay Patil (57), Kunda Chandrakanta (57) and Meena Sudhakar More (47). The injured have been identified as Poornima Devi, Sudhakar More, Satish Vasudev Rai, Archana, Aariya (15) and the driver Shahnawaz Hussain.

According to Shahnawaz, the vehicle skidded off the road after a sudden brake failure.