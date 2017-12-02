Four soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir accident

Four soldiers were killed and one was critically injured on Friday when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Police said the five were travelling in a private car from the Valley to Jammu

Four soldiers were killed and one was critically injured on Friday when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Police said the five were travelling in a private car from the Valley to Jammu when the driver lost control and it fell into a gorge near Shaitani Nallah on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway." The injured soldier was admitted in a Srinagar hospital.



Representational pic

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here