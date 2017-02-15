Four terrorists, four soldiers killed in two encounters in Srinagar

Eight other security personnel and a civilian were injured; BSF finds tunnel originating from Pakistani side



Soldiers after the encounter at Hajin near Srinagar. Pic/AFP

Srinagar: Four terrorists and four soldiers including a Major were killed while eight other security personnel and a civilian were injured in two separate encounters in Kashmir, officials said.

An encounter took place in Parray Mohalla of Hajin area of Bandipora district yesterday morning after security forces cordoned it off following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

As the security forces were closing in, they came under fire from the hiding terrorists, the official said.

Ten security personnel, including an officer, were injured in the exchange of fire with the terrorists. Of them, three personnel succumbed to their injuries later, the official said.

One terrorist, whose identity has not been ascertained yet, was also killed in the operation, he added.

Another encounter took place in Kralgund area of Kupwara district later in the day.

Three terrorists hiding in a house were killed by security forces during this gunbattle, the official said. Major S Dahiya was injured in the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries, he added.

BSF detects tunnel

BSF has detected a tunnel originating from the Pakistani side along the International Border in Samba district, foiling designs by militants to infiltrate.

BSF detected the approximately 20-metre tunnel ahead of the fence into Indian territory in Ramgarh sector on Monday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of BSF, Dharmendra Pareek said. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was also yesterday found on the Jammu-Poonch highway but was safely defused.