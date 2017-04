Srinagar: Four terrorists were killed when security forces foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an official said on Monday.

"A major infiltration bid from across the LoC was foiled by the Army troops in Keran sector yesterday (Sunday) evening," Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told IANS here.

"A search operation is going on in the area," he said.