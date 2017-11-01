Four who escaped with Rs 28 lakh cash meant for ATM, arrested

Four persons, including a van driver, who escaped with Rs 28 lakh meant to be filled in a public sector bank's ATM at the airport here last week, were arrested today, police said.

The driver Udayakumar, Devaraj, Karthikeyan and Pandian, were arrested and an amount of Rs 16.04 lakh and gold jewellery worth Rs 5.01 lakh purchased using the booty were recovered from them, police said in a release here.

Udayakumar was driving the vehicle carrying the cash to be deposited in the ATM and arrived at the Chennai airport on October 26. After dropping the personnel involved in filling the cash at the ATM kiosk of the bank, he later stopped the vehicle at a near by spot along with the security, the release said.

Then he gave a letter to the security and asked him to hand over it to the others, whom he dropped off near the ATM kiosk. When the latter left the place, Udayakumar escaped with the vehicle containing Rs 28 lakh, the release said.

A police complaint was immediately filed. A special police team was formed to probe the case and the accused were arrested today, the release said, adding they were remanded to judicial custody. The four-wheeler used by them to flee with the cash was also recovered from their possession, it said.