Four youths drown while immersing Ganpati idols in Pune

Representational picture

Five youths drowned during Visarjan in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The police and fire brigade have managed to fish out four bodies.

The first incident took place in Wakad, Pune city. Sonaji Shelke, 15, and Pawan Varkhad, 17, residents of Parbhani, had gone to their relative's place in Balewadi. While immersing the idol in Mutha river, the duo could not gauge the water and slipped in. The Pimpri and Pune fire brigade along with the police rushed to the spot and started a search. Fire officer Kiran Gawde said, "Varkhad's body was recovered around 9 pm, Shelke's on Wednesday."

In the second, two siblings drowned in Mutha river near Ganadara Tawaas of Vadki around 9.30 am the same day. Bodies of Omkar, 13, and Rohit, 9, Jagtap were fished out on Wednesday around 6 pm.

The third incident took place at Merkal in Khed taluka, where an 18-year-old youth drowned while immersing a Ganpati idol in Indrayani river. The youth has been identified as Aakash Sunil Verpe, a resident of Merkal village in Khed taluka. His body is yet to be recovered.