France bans overly thin models to check anorexia

A law in France which bans featuring extremely thin fashion models has come into effect, the media reported.

According to the law that came into effect on Friday, models will need to provide a doctor’s certificate attesting to their overall physical health, with special regard to their body mass index - a measure of weight in relation to height, the BBC reported.

The Health Ministry says the aim of the law is to fight eating disorders and inaccessible ideals of beauty. Employers breaking the law could face fines of up to $82,000 and up to six months in jail.