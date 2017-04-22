France mobilised for election security after Paris attack

Man walking past campaign posters of French presidential election candidates in Bailleul
Paris:âÂÂEmerging from an emergency meeting, Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve announced a full mobilisation of security forces, including elite units, to back up 50,000 police already earmarked to ensure citizens' safety during the election.
"The government is fully mobilised. Nothing must be allowed to impede the democratic process," Cazeneuve said. "It falls to us not to give in to fear and intimidation."
Meanwhile, conservative candidates like Marie Le Pen and Francois Fillon seized on the attack to reinforce their message of fighting 'Islamist terrorism'.
Iran condemns attack, with caveats
Tehran: Iran sent its condolences yesterday, but added, "Concessions and at times supportive actions for brutal terrorists indicate a double standard by the Western world, and have made terrorists bolder."
'Attack to have big effect on prez poll'
Washington: Hours after the attack, US President Donald Trump tweeted, "Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election!"
