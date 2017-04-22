France mobilised for election security after Paris attack



Man walking past campaign posters of French presidential election candidates in Bailleul



Paris:âÂÂEmerging from an emergency meeting, Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve announced a full mobilisation of security forces, including elite units, to back up 50,000 police already earmarked to ensure citizens' safety during the election.

"The government is fully mobilised. Nothing must be allowed to impede the democratic process," Cazeneuve said. "It falls to us not to give in to fear and intimidation."

Meanwhile, conservative candidates like Marie Le Pen and Francois Fillon seized on the attack to reinforce their message of fighting 'Islamist terrorism'.