Frank-Walter Steinmeier becomes German president



Newly elected German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivers a speech when a German parliamentary assembly came together to elect the country's new president in Berlin, Germany on Sunday. Pic/ AP/PTI

Berlin: Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.

Steinmeier, a Social Democrat who had served as foreign minister until last month, won 931 of the 1,260 votes by lawmakers and representatives of Germany's 16 federal states.

His predecessor, Joachim Gauck, steps down on March 18. The German constitution mandates that a special assembly is convened to elect presidents. It includes 630 lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house and an equal number of representatives from the federal states.