Freak accident! Guard misfires, kills elderly colleague in Mumbai

In a freak accident, a security guard killed his elderly colleague when he misfired after loading a cartridge in his gun. Both the guards were waiting outside an Andheri (East) ATM while it was being refilled with cash, when the incident took place. The MIDC police has booked the guard for negligence and are investigating the matter.

According to MIDC police sources, the incident took place around 11 am on Wednesday. The two guards have been identified as Radhamohan Singh (65) and Awdesh Singh (45).

“The duo was standing outside the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Seepz, Andheri East, while bank officials were refilling an ATM inside. Awdesh was loading a cartridge in his weapon and Radhamohan was standing directly in front of him. After he finished loading the gun, Awdesh accidentally fired a bullet, which hit Radhamohan in the stomach, causing the latter to faint. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but was declared dead on arrival,” an officer said.

During initial investigations, cops found the duo worked for the same cash management company and shared an amicable bond. “They had no reason for bitterness. The death was caused by negligence.

We have booked the accused under Section 299 (culpable homicide) of the IPC and have arrested him,” the officer added.