Free entry for visitors on Day 1 at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary



Thousands of flamingos take flight at the newly-opened flamingo sanctuary at Airoli on Sunday. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

After the much-touted Humboldt penguins, the city has now turned its attention to flamingos. And from Monday, the flamingos of Thane creek will just be a boat ride away as forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday inaugurated the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, the second such marine sanctuary in the state. To sweeten the deal, on the first day, tourists will be granted free entry. Alongside, children from a couple of municipal schools will also get a free field trip to the sanctuary.

"With the new flamingos sanctuary, Mumbaikars and locals across Navi Mumbai and Thane can take a boat ride and see the rich biodiversity. The center is a result of Germany's GIZ collaborating on the project with India's conservation and sustainable management cell," said N Vasudevan, chief conservator of forest, mangroves cell.



Sudhir Mungantiwar at the inauguration ceremony

What's the sanctuary?

Spread over 50 square km over the mangroves patch surrounding the Thane creek all the way till Sewri, with its ferry services situated at Airoli, the sanctuary has two interpretation centres with information on marine and coastal biodiversity. At the inauguration ceremony, Mungantiwar said, "On May 1, which also happens to be the foundation day of the state, the visitors will get free entry to the sanctuary," adding that the presence of the sanctuary should also open up some employment opportunities for the local communities in the vicinity. He went on to suggest that a theme park, based on the lines of glow garden of Dubai should come up in Navi Mumbai and Mangroves Cell should develop the same.

The work of developing the basic environment friendly infrastructure needed for the sanctuary has been underway for around 18 months. After completion now, the 'Mumbai Mangrove Conservation Unit' under the Mangrove Cell will be responsible for the management of the sanctuary.

30k Number of flamingos that migrate to the Thane creek by November every year