Freed Hosni Mubarak walks out in just six years



Hosni Mubarak waving to people from his room at the Maadi military hospital last year. Pic/AFP

Cairo: Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak was yesterday released from a military hospital for the first time in six years during which he faced a number of trials over charges of killing more than 200 protesters during the 2011 revolution that toppled him.

Mubarak, 88, left the Maadi Military Hospital where he had been detained for the past few years, heading to his home in Heliopolis, his lawyer Farid El-Deeb told local media. Earlier this month, the Appeals Court gave its final verdict and acquitted Mubarak over charges of taking part in killing protesters during the 2011 revolution that toppled him. Mubarak was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 for taking part in killing over 200 protesters during the 18-day revolt, which began on January 25, 2011, but a retrial was ordered on appeal.

In 2013, the court cleared Mubarak and his seven aides, including his interior minister Habib el-Adli, from the charge, but public prosecutors appealed the sentence. Mubarak will face retrial in the "Ahram's gift" case as he and some of his aides are accused of accepting gifts from the state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper. Mubarak, who ruled Egypt since the 1952 abolition of the monarchy, became president in 1981 after Anwar Sadat's assassination.