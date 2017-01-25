Freedom fighter Simon is Simancy. So what?

Ivor, son of former mayor Dr Simon Fernandes, has been frequenting BMC offices for two years to get ‘Simancy Farnandis’ Lane signboard rectified, but to no avail

Both the wrongly spelled signboards. Pics/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

BMC authorities have just woken up to a protest spanning over two years. Residents of Dhobi Talao alleged that they have been agitating for a while against a signboard that wrongly spells Dr Simon C Fernandes Lane as “Simancy Farnandis” Lane. The revered freedom fighter’s 69-year-old son alleged he has been knocking on the doors of BMC for two years, however, when mid-day contacted BMC, they were busy passing the buck.

The allegations

Situated between two restaurants -- Zafarbhai and Sasani -- this lane was named after Dr Fernandes, who was the mayor back in 1957 and a revered freedom fighter. His son Ivor, who has been leading the protests, said, "It's astonishing how careless our civic body is. A small error can be ignored, but how can they afford to make such a huge blunder and refuse to rectify it over two years? Even ‘Dr’ has been omitted from the sign. I have been frequenting the BMC office with pictures of the signboard since the last two years and they keep telling me they will rectify it soon, but nothing has been done so far. They are insulting our community.”

Parishioner Roque Monteiro

Dhobi Talao resident and Parishioner Roque Monteiro (46) said, "Two years ago, former MP Murli Deora inaugurated a new signboard. Again, the name was spelled incorrectly."

Dr Fernandes, a Goan by origin, fought against the Portuguese and was part of the Goan Freedom movement. Ivor said, “My father was a doctor. His life revolved around charity. He became the mayor of Mumbai in 1957. So, being witness to such an atrocity by the Municipality he worked for, saddens us.” The Fernandes arrived in the city in 1934 and live in Cooper Building at Dhobi Talao.

Dr Simon C Fernandes Lane at Dhobi Talao

BMC speak

Jivak Ghegadmal, assistant commissioner of C Ward, said, "The Traffic Department at the Worli office is responsible for appointing contractors for this job. It’s their responsibility to fix this error. We will transfer the complaint to them."