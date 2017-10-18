Fresh attempt to auction mafia don Dawood properties

The Centre has issued advertisements inviting bids for six properties belonging to absconder mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar in south Mumbai and Aurangabad, to be auctioned publicly on e-auction on November 14.

The properties owned by Dawood and his family, which were acquired by the government after the March 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, have been put up for auction at least thrice in the past.

However, none of them could be auctioned off due to fear of reprisals from the fugitive don, who is now living in Pakistan, as per the latest revelations by his sibling Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar, who was arrested last month by Thane police in extortion cases.

The properties include: Damarwala Building Room nos. 18-20, 25, 26, 28, and 34-40 tenanted properties on Pakmodia Street and Yakub Street, for a reserve price of Rs 1,55,76,000.

The next is the two-storied Shabnam Guest House on Yakub Street with a reserve price of Rs 1,21,43,000.

The other major property is Hotel Raunaq Afroz on Pakmodia with a reserve price of Rs 1,18,63,000, which was once earlier bid for Rs 4.28 crore but the sale could not be completed.

Two other properties are flat No. 602 in Pearl Harbour Society in Mazagaon, reserve price of Rs 92,69,000, and a tenancy Room No. 2 in Dadriwala Chawl on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, reserve price of Rs 65,90,000.

Another is a factory plot in Paithan MIDC in Aurangabad with a reserve price of only Rs 102,000.

The earnest money deposits for the premises on the auction block range from a minimum of Rs 26,000 (Aurangabad property) to Rs 62,30,400 for the Damarwala Building.

The auction of all the properties on 'as is where is' basis is scheduled for November 14, 10 a.m. at the Indian Merchant Chamber at Churchgate.