Fresh avalanches in J&K, death toll over 20



Army soldiers during the rescue work in Gurez sector of J&K. Pic/PTI



Srinagar/Banihal: Several avalanches and landslides hit the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway yesterday even as the death toll in the series of snow slides that have hit J&K crossed 20 with the recovery of the bodies of four soldiers.

The fresh avalanche in Banihal disrupted work of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that is busy clearing blockades due to snowfall in a bid to restore traffic on the highway.

In Srinagar, police officials said that bodies of four missing soldiers were recovered from avalanche-hit Gurez sector, taking the death toll in the incident to 14.

Two avalanches hit army personnel in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening trapping several soldiers. The mortal remains of the soldiers will be flown to their native places as soon as weather is clear, Army said yesterday.

No. of Army jawans killed in the recent Gurez avalanche