Fresh blaze at Texas chemical plant

Authorities expect more fires as they evacuate residents near the flooded plant



Fire rages at the flooded chemical plant in Texas

A raging fire and thick black smoke rose from Arkema SA's flood-damaged Texas chemical plant on Friday evening, according to video aired on Houston television stations and broadcaster CNN.

The company said earlier on Friday that it expected additional fires from the plant in the coming days even though floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey that triggered an initial blaze earlier this week were receding. Authorities had evacuated residents in a 2.4-km radius around the Arkema plant on Wednesday.



People sit in waist-deep flood waters caused by Harvey. Pic/AP

Refrigeration units for tanks of volatile organic peroxide on site were still without power a week after Harvey made landfall in Texas as a hurricane. When the chemicals warm up, they are liable to ignite, the company said.

Company officials said they believed the best option was to allow the chemicals to burn out. CNN and Houston TV stations showed a small fire that quickly grew into an inferno, spewing thick columns of black smoke.

Harris County Emergency Management officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Attempts to reach the Crosby Fire Department were not successful. Arkema officials said there could be days of fires at the 49-year-old plant in Crosby, about 40 km northeast of Houston. Eastern Texas was inundated by rainfall from Hurricane Harvey, which struck land on the Texas coast last Friday night.

USD 170mn

Amount donated by US corporate giants for relief operations in Texas

47

No. of people killed due to hurricane Harvey

9K

No. of houses destroyed

WH seeks USD 14bn for Harvey relief

The White House has sought a whopping $14 billion for the Hurricane Harvey relief work. In a letter to Congress, the White House requested an initial $7.9 billion down payment toward Harvey relief and recovery efforts that will be quickly followed by a request for another $6.7 billion.

Nearly 2,000 complaints of Harvey fraudsters

As some waters recede following Hurricane Harvey's devastating winds and rain, reports of scam artists taking advantage of victims are surging. Texas authorities had received 1,992 complaints about price gouging and fraud, with 636 of the complaints about gas stations overcharging customers, said Jennifer Speller, a spokeswoman for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. With people just getting back into their homes, the next round of fraud is likely to be contractors who collect payment for promised work and then disappear.