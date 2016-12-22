Fresh FIR in Paytm cheating case

New Delhi: Based on allegations of digital wallet company Paytm, CBI has registered a fresh case against seven purported customers of the company alleging that they had cheated it to the tune of Rs 3.21 lakh through 37 orders spread over past two years.
CBI has filed FIR against seven customers listed by the company in its new complaint and unknown officials of Paytm.
But the company has not identified any of its officials.
