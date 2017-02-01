Fresh flock of candidates join BJP

Colaba's sitting corporator and Citizen Forum activist Makrand Narvekar and some NCP and Shiv Sena leaders joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Along with Narvekar, NCP's Asif Bhamla, Prashant Rele and its youth wing's core committee member Swapnil Yenurkar were inducted in the BJP. All are expected to contest the BMC polls as BJP's official candidates.

"I support BJP's transparent agenda and look up to the party as a progressive outfit that will improve the city," said Narvekar, adding that the Citizen Forum that helped him in getting elected as an independent candidate, would assist him this time as well.

Narvekar's associate Harshad Narvekar too joined BJP. Bhamla has been brought to the BJP as a Muslim face and social and political worker.

"The BJP is working efficiently for the Muslims and other minorities," he said.