Friends and colleagues mourn of death of producer Abis Rizvi in Turkey attack



Ex-MLA Baba Siddique visited Abis Rizvi’s family at his Bandra residence late last night. Pics/ Bipin Kokate

Shocked by the untimely death of city-based developer and film producer Abis Rizvi, who was slayed in Turkey, friends and colleagues poured in to visit his family at the Rizvi residence, Meenal Mehel in Bandra, till late last night. Actor and choreographer Ravi Behl and former MLA Baba Siddique were among the many visitors.

Abis, 49, was the eldest of four siblings. A few years ago, the family had lost Abis’ younger brother to cancer. Earlier, yesterday, the external affairs ministry had confirmed that Abis was among the 39 people killed in the firing at the Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s. “We are still hoping that it’s a mistake,,” Abis’ cousin told mid-day.



Actor Ravi Behl visited Abis Rizvi’s family at his Bandra residence late last night. Pics/Bipin Kokate

Requesting anonymity, one of the contractors who worked for Abis, said, “We have lost a very good human being.”

Abis’ father Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, who is a former Rajya Sabha member and NCP leader, is currently in Turkey and is expected to return with the body on Wednesday. The final rites will take place after that, informed a close relative of the family. Rizvi College, which is run by the Rizvi Education Society, is expected to be shut till his funeral.

Abis Rizvi