From bar to behind bars: How Bandra cops traced Mumbai's wanted thief

Chasing him since this January, it was finally some sweet success for the Bandra police, who managed to nab a wanted thief on Thursday night. A team had been on the tail of Akeel Khan (25) after he was caught on a CCTV trying to unsuccessfully break into a store in the posh suburb on January 9.

Khan and his two aides had first attempted to break into a shop, but the attempt had failed. Later, they had managed to sneak into another one and flee with over Rs 2.5 lakh. They had been on the run since.

Building a trail

"The break-in had taken place between 2.30 am and 3.30 am. During investigation, we found out about the unsuccessful attempt and managed to procure footage from a CCTV in that location. Three men moving about suspiciously were seen in the footage. We got their cellphone locations, and later, found out their mobile numbers, but they were switched off," said an officer.

While scanning their call records, the police found numbers of several prostitutes, mostly from Grant Road, which told them that the accused appeared to regularly frequent that place.



The police also got a lead on the main accused, Khan, after having circulated their CCTV footage grabs - he used to work for a catering service owner in central Mumbai. The police then reached out to him, who told them that Khan was a regular visitor at a dance bar in Nagpada.

In custody

"A team of three - sub-inspector Dhanaji Sathe and constables Devendra Pange and Kundan Kadam - camped for three days outside the bar," the officer said.

On the third day, Khan was spotted entering the bar; they waited for half an hour to let him settle inside, and then, stormed in and nabbed him.

"He has been sent to police custody till May 29 by a court. We are in the process of identifying the location of the other two. His interrogation has revealed that they used to spend the stolen money on dance bars and girls. We have also found out that he has over 20 cases registered against him in different police stations of the city," said another officer.