From kindergarten to graduation: Girl recreates heartwarming moment with mom

An 18-year-old teen recreates a heartwarming moment from her kindergarten, where she leapt into her mother's arms, on the occasion of her graduation from high school



Both pictures from Gabrielle Yowell's tweet. Pic courtesy her official Twitter account

An 18-year-old teen from the American state of Indiana, recreated a heartwarming moment from her kindergarten, where she leapt into her mother's arms, on the occasion of her graduation from New Albany High School. Gabrielle Yowell then posted both images side by side on Twitter.

Her tweet read, "First day of kindergarten to graduation and my mom is still as proud as ever."

First day of kindergarten to graduation and my mom is still as proud as ever pic.twitter.com/kkpuesnD2R — Gabrielle (@lilgabsss) June 5, 2017

She also posted another recent photograph of her and her mother with a tweet that read, "Forgot to post this one too."

Forgot to post this one too pic.twitter.com/GBD5rtuNfC — Gabrielle (@lilgabsss) June 5, 2017

Gabrielle's mother Lizzette (45) is a breast cancer survivor. Her father William photographed the updated picture, while the kindergarten one, when she was 5-years-old, was taken 13 years ago, by a photographer with the local News and Tribune at Maple Elementary School in Jeffersonville, which was also Gabrielle's first day as a kindergartener.

Gabrielle wanted to juxtapose both moments, which she considers 'milestones' in her life in the tweet. She plans to study further at Indiana State University, and is aspiring to become a dentist after majoring in biology.

Gabrielle Yowell's post has warmed the hearts of Twitterati, with many giving her positive comments on her page.