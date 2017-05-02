Funding deal reached to avert US govt shutdown

Congressional negotiators reach an agreement on federal spending bill to keep the govt running until September



The Congress passed the federal spending bill, assuring there is no embarrassing shutdown on the 100th day of Trump's presidency. Pic/AFP

US Congressional leaders have reached a deal on a federal spending bill ,which if passed by lawmakers this week will avert a government shutdown, a top lawmaker and congressional aides said.

The agreement would keep federal operations running through September 30, the end of the fiscal year. Congress is expected to vote in the coming days on the package, which aides said includes some $1.5 billion in funding for increased border security measures, but no funding for an actual wall.

They also said it adds $2 billion in new funding for the National Institutes of Health, and is expected to increase military spending. Comprehensive details were not available Sunday as the measure had yet to be officially finalised and released. Lawmakers have until Friday to get new spending legislation to President Donald Trump's desk.

"This agreement is a good agreement for the American people, and takes the threat of a government shutdown off the table," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.