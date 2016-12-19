G North ward: An open and shut case of apathy



The BMC is yet to open a subway, built eight years ago using the MMRDA’sâÂÂfunds, near the traffic police chowky at Mahim junction. Its excuse: It doesn’t have a security guard to spare. Pic/Bipin Kokate

On August 29, mid-day had reported on traffic snarls caused by shoddy roads, noisy processions, rash bikers and piles of garbage being dumped on roads. Residents say although a number of potholes have been filled, other issues persist. They allege that the BMC has overlooked a number of complaints.

Residents Speak

Nilesh Shidore, Resident of Dadar

The BMC has filled many potholes. But the issues I had raised the last time haven’t been attended to. Rash bikers continue to have a free run at the Sena Bhavan crossing, which poses risks to senior citizens, as well as near RTO. The basement of Ruby Mills is still a mess and is the primary mosquito breeding site in the neighbourhood.

Bhagyashree Kelkar, Resident of Mahim

Noisy religious and political processions are the area’s bane. Most political rallies go on late into the night. Despite having raised the issue of drugs being peddled and abused on the stretch from the railway station to the seashore in Mahim, the authorities haven’t taken any remedial measure.

Corporators Speak

Sandip Deshpande, Ravindra Natyamandir-Shivaji Park

I had stopped refilling of water tankers on roads, but a number of housing societies opposed this. Ditto the case with illegal vendors on footpaths. Residents took umbrage to eviction drives, saying they were inconvenienced and forced to travel far to buy vegetables. As for rash bikers, we erected speed breakers in Shivaji Park.

Shraddha Patil, Mahim Fort-Mahim police quarters

We have tackled the menace of drug peddling and abuse. A subway was built years ago near the Mahim church, but it was never opened as the BMC wasn’t able to provide a security guard. Two months ago, we forced the BMC to open it, but it was shut again.

BMC Speak

Ramakant Biradar, Asst municipal commissioner

We conduct regular drives from the railway station to the seashore in Mahim to crack down on drug addicts and peddlers. In a year, only five events are hosted at Shivaji Park with the HC’s permission. We closely monitor noise levels at these programmes. A proposal for a subway in front of Sena Bhavan in Dadar has been made.

Expert Speak

Ashok Rawat, Activist

A subway, built a long time ago near the Mahim church using funds from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, is still closed. This puts senior citizens at a greater risk of meeting with accidents while crossing the road.

G North ward: Dadar, Mahim, Shivaji Park, Shahu Nagar, Dharavi