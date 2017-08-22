Game of Thrones leak: How the accused stayed in touch to leak episode 4

A scene in Game of Thrones season 7

Mumbai Police, on Tuesday said that the four accused who were arrested for allegedly leaking the fourth episode of American fantasy TV series 'Game of Thrones' used Skype to stay in touch to carry out their plan.

Skype is an instant messaging app that provides online text messages and video chat services.

Two accused are still employed with media processing firm Prime Focus Technologies, to whom streaming service Hotstar has given the job of storing and processing data. The firm is also the complainant in the case.

Police sources confirmed that cyber police officers arrested Abhishekh Ghadiyal, Bhaskar Joshi, who are current employees of Prime Focus, Mohammed Suhail, a former employee and one Alok Sharma. They were arrested on the FIR lodged by Shailesh Manohar, the firm's vice president on August 10.

Soon after, the firm initiated an internal inquiry and asked the police to file a case. The four men were arrested on August 14. They have been remanded in police custody till August 24.

Cyber police officials told Hindustan Times, “We are in the process of gathering evidence against the accused. We are also interrogating them to find out why they leaked the episode. As of now, we see three possible motives. Either they did it to gain monetary rewards, out of sheer excitement to watch the episode exclusively before its release or to tarnish the image of their firm and cause it financial harm."