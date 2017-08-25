Mumbai: Police set up high-tech security measures for a peaceful Ganeshotsav

Representational Image

As Mumbaikars all over the city get ready to celebrate Ganeshotsav today, the Mumbai police are all set with large-scale plans for traffic management and security arrangements for the city.

In a report by DNAindia, about 53 roads will remain closed for vehicular traffic from noon to 6 am for the four days of immersion. 54 roads will be turned into one-way streets as well, and as an anti terrorism measure, the police will also use high0tech face-detection and identification cameras on all 12 days.

Aimed at identifying any known suspects in the police’s database, these high-tech cameras will be functional at immersion points such as Girgaum Chowpatty. Also, in order to prevent a Barcelona-type terror attack, the police will also be setting up anti-ramming barricades at immersion points.

Apart from road closures, 99 spots have been marked as no-parking spots, especially on the days of immersion. These traffic restrictions will be enforced on August 26th, 29th, 31st and on September 5th from 12noon to 6 am on 6th September.

The Mumbai Police commissioner, Datta Padsalgikar visited Girgaum Chowpatty to review the security measures on Wednesday. Incidentally, Girgaum sees over 1000 idol immersions during the period of the Ganesh Utsav.

Over 50 CCTV cameras and eight watch towers have been set up to monitor the movement of people. Moreover, they have also placed an Emergency Response and Mobile Surveillance Control and Command Centre vans which will be directly linked to the CCTV cameras present.

Apart from all of this a special command centre has been set up especially for Lalbaughcha Raja at Parel

In a statement, a senior Mumbai police officer said, “This year, more iron sheets have been used to make immersions a quick process. This will also accommodate more people and will help to speed up immersions without causing inconvenience to the devotees.”

"Three face detection and identification cameras will be used on an experimental basis and anti-ramming barricades will be put up on the pedestrian walkway towards Girgaum Chowpatty. We have a database of known suspects which will be used to operate the face detection and identification cameras," said Pravinkumar Padwal, Joint Commissioner of Police, South Region.

Dr Rashmi Karandikar, DCP Operations and spokesperson for the Mumbai Police, said, “We have cancelled the leaves of our employees and they will man the streets. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad has already started checking chronic points in the city while Quick Response Team, State Reserve Police and Riot Control Police and Anti Terror Cell will be present to ensure peaceful celebrations of the festival.”

