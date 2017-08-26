Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Top 5 places to witness Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai



Ganpati immersion. File pic

The month of August marks the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai as well as other parts of India. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that is celebrated with fervour in Mumbai. The 'visarjan' or immersion ritual of the Ganpati idol usually takes place on the 11th day of the festival. Ganesh visarjan, which is a major part of the festival, is another beautiful event to witness in the city. The entire city is flooded with bands, people dancing and carrying their Ganesha idols to sea, river or other water bodies for immersion - a truly wonderful sight to see. Here is a list of top 5 places where you can witness Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai:



1. Girgaon Chowpatty: Any discussion on Ganesh visarjan is incomplete without a mention of Girgaon Chowpatty. It is one of the popular beaches of Mumbai located right by Marine Drive. On the day of immersion, thousands of people from different parts of Mumbai head to Girgaon Chowpatty to witness Ganesh immersion in the Arabian Sea. As most of the roads to Girgaon Chowpatty remain closed during the occasion, it is best to take a train till Marine Lines or Grant Road and then walk down to the beach.



Several devotees thronged Girgaon Chowpatty to immerse Ganesh idols. File pic



2. Juhu beach: On the day of the immersion, devotees from different parts of Mumbai bring Ganesh idols to Juhu beach. The processions start from the later part of the afternoon and goes on till late in the night, and it is a common sight to see people wading deep into the sea to immerse idols of lord Ganesha. The beautiful sight of people dancing to the beat of drums played by young men and women adds to the eclectic beauty of the festival.



3. Powai lake: Another famous place to spot Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai is Powai Lake. Located in suburban Mumbai, Powai Lake witnesses lesser crowd as compared to Juhu beach and Girgaum Chowpatty.



Ganpati Visrjan at Powai lake on 26/09/2015. Pic: Sharad Vegda



4. Versova beach: This is another beach in suburban Mumbai that witnesses visarjan ceremony. People from Versova and nearby areas bring Ganesh idols to the beach for immersion and bid adieu to their favourite God amidst music, dancing and revelry.



5. Gorai jetty: This is another perfect place to spot the immersion ceremony in Mumbai. The journey of the idol from the beach to the sea is a mesmerizing sight to witness. Thousands of people head to the Gorai jetty to witness the Lord for one last time before being immersed in the water. Located in Borivli (W), Gorai jetty is a preferred immersion spot for people located in Borivli and adjacent areas.



An absolutely wonderful sight to see, Ganpati Idol immersion revelry is a one of a kind event, that you simply cannot miss.