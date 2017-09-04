Ganesh Chaturthi 2017 Recap: Top pandals, Ganpati food, Bollywood and more

As the 2017 Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are drawing to a close, here's a look at some interesting mix of content associated with Mumbai's favourite festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Devotees throng Siddhivinayak Temple to attend morning Aarti

Thousands of devotees flocked Mumbai’s one of the prominent Siddhivinayak Temple to attend the early morning aarti of Lord Ganesha in Mumbai on Sunday.

Photos: Bollywood celebrities go pandal hopping on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs offered their prayers to Bappa at eminent Ganpati pandals around Mumbai



Ganesh Chaturthi: These Mumbai restaurants are serving modaks with a twist

Tired of routine mawa modaks? Restaurants line up a heady mix of rejigged versions to please the elephant god.

Ganesh Chaturthi photos: Devotees visit Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Thousands of devotees flocked to visit Mumbai’s most popular Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on day 1 of Ganesh Chaturthi. Here are few photos of the festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Visit these 7 places in Mumbai to see creative murtis

Ganesh Utsav is here, and while you are busy pandal hopping around town, check out these seven spots, known for their creative murtis and festive flavour. Take a look at Girgaum, Kamat Chawl Thakurdwar, Khetwadi, Tulsi Building Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Malad, Shree Sai Darshan Mitra Mandal, Ghatkopar, S G Barve Nagar Sarvajanik Ganeshostav Mandal, Fort, Fort Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal, Thane, Narvir Tanaji Mitra Mandal, Tilak Nagar, Sahyadri Krida Mandal.

Ganesh Chaturthi: 5 popular Ganesh temples to visit in India

Not only are the famous Siddhivinayak Mandir in Mumbai, there are also some more famous temples around India that should be in your bucket list this Ganesh Chaturthi. Not only you can visit temples and enrich yourself with the historic structure but planning a short weekend trip along will make this journey an embracing one.

Exclusive video: Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on day 1

Here's an exclusive look at the festivities at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on day 1 of Ganesh Chaturthi. Watch the video