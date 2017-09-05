Ganeshotsav 2017: Do's and don'ts of Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai

The 10-day Ganpati festival in Mumbai comes to an end with the visarjan ceremony. Ganesh visarjan (immersion) is an extravagant event to witness in Mumbai. Hundreds of Mumbaikars take part in the visrajan to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. The sight of people dancing and taking Lord Ganesha to the beaches and lakes through grand processions is one of the spectacular sights to behold. However, you need to take certain precautions to avoid any form of an accident during the immersion ceremony. Make you Ganesh Chaturthi and immersion festival happier in Mumbai by following these simple rules of thumb:

Do’s

1. Light crackers in open and wide spaces

2. Keep kids away from crackers to prevent any form of injury

3. During procession, entrust two to three people to guide the event. This will reduce the risk of accidents during the procession; help to control the traffic and to lead the procession through the right route.

4. Carry a first-aid box and water bottle at the visarjan venue and also during procession

5. Do wear light and comfortable clothes if you are planning to go for Ganpati Visarjan

6. Start for visarjan procession right on time to avoid crowd on the roads and seashore

7. Use traditional instruments to play music during visrajan. This will help avoid sound pollution and reduce cost

8. Do ensure that life guards are present at the sea shore

9. For big idols, try to book a boat for immersion

10. Do keep a watch on your valuables like phones, cameras and wallets during visarjan

11. Do click photos of Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai, because this is one of the most beautiful events the city witnesses

Don’ts

1. Do not pollute seashores and roads with used crackers

2. Do not pollute water bodies by throwing garlands and flowers

3. Do not light crackers while the processions are moving

4. Do not let children go near the water in order to prevent drowning

5. Do not be late to reach the visarjan site. In case you reach late, you might fail to witness the immersion from close quarters.

6. Do not go too deep into the sea if there is a high tide

7. Do not leave your children unaccompanied at the immersion sight

8. Don’t leave your valuables with any unknown person during visarjan

9. Don't indulge in a fight with anyone during the event

10. Don't wear synthetic clothes if you are planning to burn crackers or handle any fire related activities like performing aarti with earthen lamps

Prevention is always better than cure. So, keep a note of these do’s and don’ts and make Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai a safe, fun filled and memorable event.