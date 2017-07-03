Gang-rape survivor attacked for the fourth time in eight years

Representational Image

A gang-rape survivor was allegedly attacked with acid in the state capital for the fourth time in eight years, the police said yesterday.

This is the fifth time that she has been targeted, the police said. She had been stabbed in 2012.

The latest attack took place on Saturday night near a hostel in Aliganj area where the 45-year-old resides, despite the presence of security for her protection.

She was rushed to a hospital with burn injuries on her face and neck, the police said. Her condition was stated to be stable. Just four months ago, two men allegedly forced acid down her throat on board a train near here — an incident that had created a huge furore.

After this, police had provided her with security while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited her and announced assistance of Rs 1 lakh.

"There was a guard and some girls, who were there on the roof, when the incident took place but none of them saw anyone. This is an unfortunate incident. Police are looking into the matter and have also detained those involved in the previous incident," State Women Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi said.

The series of attacks began in 2009 when two men had allegedly raped and attacked her with acid over a property dispute in her home at Unchahar.

After the knife attack in 2012, she had been attacked with acid in 2013, police said.