Mumbai crime: Gang targeting people travelling on footboard of local trains held



The arrested accused

Two members of a gang, which goes by the name 'fatka', were arrested last evening after they were caught snatching the mobile phone of a commuter travelling on a local train at Kurla railway station. The gang allegedly targets commuters talking over the phone, while standing on the footboards of local trains.

The arrested duo has been identified as Navin Pravin Dawane (19) and Ajijur Rehman Khan (24). They were caught red-handed by three RPF staff at platform number 5 on Kurla railway station.

According to RPF officials, one of the accused hit the hand of a passenger travelling on the footboard of a Titwala-bound train, causing his phone to fall down on the platform. After the train went past the station, the two accused picked up the phone and were leaving the area, when an alert RPF official nabbed them.

"We always urge passengers to avoid talking on the phone while travelling on the footboard. The fatka gang only makes such commuters their target," said inspector Suresh Atri of Kurla RPF. The accused have been arrested under various sections of the IPC and Railway Act.