Gang which stole laptops from trains busted





Railway police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang which stole laptops from trains. Police recovered laptops worth over Rs 30 lakh from the accused's possession, a senior official said. The Railway Police in Mumbai were investigating the complaint lodged by a passenger whose laptop and other belongings were stolen from Konark Express when he was travelling to Pune from here last September.



Based mobile data analysis, the police zeroed in on Jagdish Soni, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. A team of crime branch (Railways) nabbed him from the UP. During questioning, Soni allegedly said that he, alonngwith Kamal Yadav and Dinesh Nirmal, also residents of Firozabad, stole laptops on trains. The other two were arrested subsequently.



Twenty-seven laptops of Apple worth Rs 30,67,549, a Lenovo laptop of the complainant in the case, and other stolen goods were recovered from Firozabad, police said.



Since some of the cases of laptop theft committed by the gang were registered in Bengaluru, the trio would be later handed over to railway police there, the official added.