Gangster Abu Salem wants to return to Portugal



Abu Salem

Gangster Abu Salem, convicted for his role in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, has moved a European Union court in a bid to have himself sent back to Portugal from where he was extradited to India to face the trial. Salem moved the European Union court months before his conviction in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case early this week. "We have moved the European Court of Human Rights, a court under European Union seeking his recall to Portugal as there were many violations to his extradition order," his lawyer Saba Qureshi said.

Salem contended that after the Portugal court terminated the 2014 order for his extradition, his entire trial in India has become illegal.