Gangster held for killing his live-in partner in Delhi



Representation pic

Police has arrested a gangster for allegedly murdering his live-in partner on suspicion that she was cheating on him, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Police said the accused has been identified as Kuldeep Thakur, 33, a resident of Rithala village and working as a property dealer. He was arrested on Sunday night from his hideout in west Delhi on a tip-off.

"Kuldeep Thakur on Thursday killed Bhawna Thakur, 39, with whom he was in a live-in relationship. He killed Bhawna after he got suspicious that she had friendships with other men too," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

Thakur is involved in over 15 cases of attempt to murder, extortion, loot and other criminal activities, Kumar said. Bhawna Thakur used to give tuition classes in her rented flat in Vikaspuri. Her body was found naked with multiple injuries on Thursday afternoon, the officer added.