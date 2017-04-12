Gargai and Pinjal dam projects to displace 1,000 tribal families



Vaitarna River at Taluka Mokhada-Shahpure, 145 km north-east from Mumbai. File Pic

Considering Mumbai's unending need for water, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to rehabilitate and resettle more than 1,000 tribal families to pave way for its Gargai and Pinjal dam projects. The civic body would spend a total of Rs 300 crore for the purpose.

For water-starved city

Around four to five years back BMC had proposed constructing a dam on Vaitarna River in Palghar district's Wada area (Gargai project) and another on Pinjal River at Jawar area of the same district (Pinjal project). After repeated attempts to start work on the project failed, the civic body has finally scheduled it for next year. Following its completion, the Gargai dam would provide an additional 440 million litres of water daily and the Pinjal one would supply 865 million litres on a daily basis to the city. Currently the BMC provides 3,780 million litres of water daily against the demand of 4,300 million litres.



Meanwhile, civic officials submitted a rehabilitation plan for the project-affected people before the collector. According to the plan, 191 families of six villages would be affected by the Gargai project and 865 families of 11 villages would have to be shifted for the Pinjal project.

Rehab plan submitted Speaking to mid-day, a senior official from the Water Supply Project department said, "For rehabilitating villagers to be affected by the Gargai project, we will spend R54 crore and for the other one Rs 246 crore will be spent. A consolidated plan has been submitted to the Palghar collector for approval. The dams will submerge surrounding areas, including 750 hectares of the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary."

He further said, "In September last year, we had conducted a study of the biodiversity related to Gargai with the help of the Bombay Natural History Society. Now we are preparing to approach the Ministry of Environment and Forest to get the final clearance."