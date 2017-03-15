Gas leak causes explosion in cold storage in Kanpur; several trapped

Kanpur: Four people were on Wednesday injured and several others were feared trapped after a gas leak in a cold storage in Shivrajpur area here caused an explosion in which parts of the structure collapsed.

According to SP (Rural) Rajesh Kumar, the gas leak started at the Katiyar Cold Storage in the afternoon. In the resulting explosion, the roof of the structure collapsed.

Several people are feared trapped in the debris, and the fire brigade personnel were carrying out rescue and relief operations, Kumar said. The four people who suffered injuries have been taken to hospital.

The hospital has also been put on alert as the number of those injured is expected to rise.