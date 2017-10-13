Locals on Saket Road in Thane suffered a burning sensation in their eyes, late last night, due to thionyl chloride leakage from a truck carrying eight drums of the gas. Sources said the incident took place around 10.30 pm near Kalwa bridge. No major injury was reported as Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Disaster Management squad rushed to the site and managed to bring the situation under control.

Fire officials try to contain the gas leak onSaket Road last night

Police sources said that a motorist alerted the cops after he saw smoke emerging from the truck. Santosh Kadam, TMC disaster management officer, said, "We got a call regarding a possible fire incident near Kalwa bridge last night. On reaching the spot, initially, we splashed water on the truck, but the gas reacted to the water and turned into chlorine. It caused a burning sensation in the eyes of locals. After confirming about which gas it was with the truck driver, we used calcium hydroxide or chuna to contain the smoke."

Kadam added that the truck, traveling from Thane to Solapur, was carrying eight drums of Thionyl Chloride containing 300 kg each

