Gathering clouds of resentment will topple BJP rule: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Increasing resentment towards the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra will lead to their ouster, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today said. The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was speaking at the 'Jan Aakrosh' agitation organised by the Congress in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.



Ghulam Nabi Azad

"Ahmednagar has played important role in freedom struggle. This was the place where the decision to overthrow the British rule was taken. Gathering clouds of resentment of farmers and masses will overthrow the current regime," Azad said.

The agitation has been launched by the state unit of the Congress to protest "anti-people policies" of BJP-led governments and their "unfulfilled promises". It will culminate on November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, which will be observed as a "Black Day", the opposition party has said.

Apart from Azad, senior Congress leaders Mohan Prakash, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil were present at the public rally in Ahmednagar. Mohan Prakash said that 'Acche din' will not arrive until the BJP governments go.

"Not a single promise made by the BJP has been fulfilled. There is no Minimum Support Price for agricultural produce, while the prime minister's and finance minister's Tughlaq-style decision of demonetisation has put the economy in shambles," he said. Non Performing Assets of banks have risen to 5,67,000 crore, black money has not returned to the country and the government is yet to transfer the promised Rs 15 lakh to each person's bank account, Prakash said.

State Congress chief Ashok Chavan claimed that over 12,000 farmers have committed suicide since the BJP came to power in Maharashtra. The BJP-led state government issued nine Government Resolutions in one week to alter the conditions of farm loan waiver scheme, so as to reduce the number of eligible farmers and trim the loan waiver amount, he alleged.