Gauri Khan to design SoBo island



Gauri Khan

Mumbai's own woman on a mission, the indefatigable Shaina NC met Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, at his headquarters opposite CST along with a delegation. "We'd gone to discuss major projects for the beautification of the city by I Love Mumbai, and for the Maharashtra Day celebration," says the BJP leader.

"And as always, we found the commissioner very receptive to good suggestions, and encouraging," she says, adding that the first of these initiatives would be none other than the island across the road from the Race Course, which has been adopted by I love Mumbai and will see designer Gauri Khan redesign it, and include an art world by Sangeeta Chopra's Art Musings.



Shaina NC and her team with Ajoy Mehta

"We all go back a long way," says Shaina about the project, "and share a common aesthetic and love for the city." "And so this project will be ready for Maharashtra Day. In fact, Mr Mehta was particularly happy that we were combining art with greenery," says Shaina. "Both are my father Nana's special interests and it is so nice that I love Mumbai is taking it forward in this manner.

For the love of Biddu

One of the reasons we love the company of musicians so much, is the fact that unlike a lot of other professions, musicians appear to harbor the least amount of rivalry for their peers and professional competition. Which is so amply demonstrated by this portrait taken this week of some of the country's most celebrated musicians.



Biddu, Shweta Shetty, Suchitra Krishnamurthy,âÂÂÂÂShaan, Sonu Nigam and friends

"It was in honour of Biddu. India's first international music producer and Grammy winner," says statuesque singer, yoga teacher, and all round glamour girl Shweta Shetty, whose Johnnie Joker had been co-produced by the Coorg-born impresario, and gone on to become a chartbuster. "It was held at musician Raju Singh's home and there was Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Suchitra Krishnamurthy, Anu Malik, myself," she says about the epic gathering of warblers.

"It was such a fun night of dancing, singing, reminiscing about the nineties when every thing seems to have taken off, and we were such a fun lot of people, working together. No ego hassles, no back biting, no pettiness," she says. We like!

Sanju and Saltbae

He is the new Internet sensation. Popularly known as 'Saltbae', Nusret Gökçe, co-owner and chef of Dubai's most popular steakhouse Nusret, at the Four Seasons Hotel, resoundingly broke the Internet earlier this month when videos and memes of him preparing, marinating and 'salting' and spanking his meats in his signature seductive manner, went viral.



Chef Nusret Gokce (centre) and Sanjay Dutt with a friend

Since then things have been looking up for the ponytailed Turkish chef, who has recently been written about widely by the foreign press, and featured in a segment on James Cordon's popular talk show. And evidently going viral is great for business, as Nusret is set to open branches in both London and New York, and his restaurant has been filled with celebrities like Rihanna, Tommy Hilfiger and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (the crown prince of Abu Dhabi) in a short span.

And now word comes in, that the stylish chef had an equally stylish visitor from Mumbai this week as Bollywood's reigning 'baba,' Sanjay Dutt, paid a visit to the steakhouse in Dubai and posted for this picture with the chef holding up their knifes. And given that Dutt been released from incarceration not too long ago, it would be safe to assume that it was probably the best steak he had eaten in years!

Peace on earth

Citizens for Justice and Peace, that robust community of civic-minded citizens, who believe in all the things worth fighting for like freedom, liberty, secularism and human rights, will be celebrating its 15th anniversary next month. And to celebrate this auspicious occasion and thank those who have shared its journey, its trustees, namely Cyrus Guzder, Anil Dharker and Teesta Setalvad, are hosting a dinner.



Cyrus Guzder

"As you so well know, the past few years have been turbulent, stressful and challenging, but the pressures exerted on us have in no way diminished our stamina, our will to pursue the causes and the principles that we stand for. We intend to continue rigorously our efforts to bring justice to those who have been wounded or oppressed by communal violence or hatred," the invitation says.



Anil Dharker and Teesta Setalvad

And with Americans showing such alacrity and energy in standing up for the defence of civil rights and liberties, especially of minorities, word comes in that CJP is more resolute than ever in standing up to challenges in India.

Love and fresh air

If you think love and fresh air come free, think again. This Valentine's Day a five-star in SoBo has upped the ante, when it comes to proving your love with (hold your breath) a special valentine menu at R3,00,000/ + taxes! Yes, you read that right, a cool one lakh fifty, plus taxes for the love of your life.

'Business, meetings, forums, presentations, interviews everyday — but how about making an evening really special for the person who matters the most to you,' wrote its Business Club to its more well-heeled members.

"We have always been a part of your business life and we would be happy if we could add a touch of romance on the occasion of Valentine's Day," said the missive offering three options, presumably graded in matters of expense on the most romantic options. 'A special seven course set menu priced at R20,000 + taxes per couple with a live pianist'; 'a seven course set menu outdoors with a 'live violinist' at Rs 1,00,000 + taxes, and of course, the privacy of one of its private studios for Rs 3 lakh!

Now the only thing high rollers want to know, is that after shelling out these amounts, if diners do not find enough love in the air — will they get their money back?