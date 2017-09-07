#BlockNarendraModi goes viral, scores unfollow PM over tweets about Gauri Lankesh

By midday online correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 37 minutes agoNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Gauri Lankesh death
Gauri Lankesh. Pic/Facebook

The death of Gauri Lankesh, eminent Kannada Journalist had sparked outrage across the country. But a few Twitter posts that were abusive in nature and even called the deceased writer a ‘bitch’ have garnered quite a bit of hate and protest.

Especially, those handles that are followed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Seeing that the Prime Minister was following people who were capable of spewing hatred towards  the slain journo, people have taken to twitter and started blocking Narendra Modi’s official handle, starting the hashtag #BlockNarendraModi

The entire episode started with a tweet by one Nikhil Dahdhich, who Tweeted saying that  "Ek kuttiya kutte ki maut kya mari, saare pille ek sur mein bilbila rahe hain" (It took a bitch to die a dog's death, for all pups to howl in the same tune)," While this tweet was later deleted, a number of people took to Twitter to vent their ire about what he had to say. Especially pointing out that he was followed by the Prime Minister

Most users who blocked Narendra Modi also tagged Dr Rakesh Parikh (@drrakeshParikh) who, they say, came up with the hashtag. Soon, there were scores of people blocking Narendra Modi saying that they did not wish to follow someone who 'visious and vile people'. Here are some of their tweets:

Trending Video

Exclusive video: Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on day 1

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply