BlockNarendraModi goes viral, scores unfollow PM over tweets about Gauri Lankesh



Gauri Lankesh. Pic/Facebook

The death of Gauri Lankesh, eminent Kannada Journalist had sparked outrage across the country. But a few Twitter posts that were abusive in nature and even called the deceased writer a ‘bitch’ have garnered quite a bit of hate and protest.

Especially, those handles that are followed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Seeing that the Prime Minister was following people who were capable of spewing hatred towards the slain journo, people have taken to twitter and started blocking Narendra Modi’s official handle, starting the hashtag #BlockNarendraModi

The entire episode started with a tweet by one Nikhil Dahdhich, who Tweeted saying that "Ek kuttiya kutte ki maut kya mari, saare pille ek sur mein bilbila rahe hain" (It took a bitch to die a dog's death, for all pups to howl in the same tune)," While this tweet was later deleted, a number of people took to Twitter to vent their ire about what he had to say. Especially pointing out that he was followed by the Prime Minister

The author of this tweet after #GauriLankesh assassination @nikhildadhich is "Honoured to be followed by PM". Need I add anything? https://t.co/jYf8pX9Itr

— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 5, 2017

Followed by a number of political leaders from the right-wing BJP, many followers of the Prime Minister asked why he was following such people and demanded that he unfollow him and post an apology. However, the hashtag #BlockNarendraModi was seen to be trending on Twitter.

Most users who blocked Narendra Modi also tagged Dr Rakesh Parikh (@drrakeshParikh) who, they say, came up with the hashtag. Soon, there were scores of people blocking Narendra Modi saying that they did not wish to follow someone who 'visious and vile people'. Here are some of their tweets:

A Prime Minister who serves a third of the country and follows those indulging in filthy abuse of others is rubbish. #BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/eYkFo8sgI2 — Vidyut (@Vidyut) September 6, 2017

Doing something I should have done a long time back. Thanks @drrakeshparikh #BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/hOcCceVPnj — amitbehere (@amitbehere) September 6, 2017

I don't normally block people, but I'll make an exception. Not like he says anything of use to country. #BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/VKiIh4QWBj — Vidyut (@Vidyut) September 6, 2017

#BlockNarendraModi

Anyone who follows vile, vicious abusive trolls isnt & will never be my PM pic.twitter.com/oUoz4l7dmH — SANDIPAN MITRA (@SANDIPANMITRA6) September 6, 2017

I too can't follow someone who inspires filthy abusive trolls to threaten & harm dissent voices #BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/Lquj8Hih2N — Sahil Prasad (@laxmi407) September 6, 2017

#BlockNarendraModi until he blocks hatred and the hate mongers, trolls and trouble makres, the cow vigilantes and the moral brigades pic.twitter.com/bfpD3lru8f — #iStandWithFarmers (@suresh_ediga) September 6, 2017