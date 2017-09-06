Gauri Lankesh death: Women activists accuse communal and Hindutva forces



Relatives mourn the death of journalist Gauri Lankesh, who shot dead by miscreant at her residence in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Condemning the brutal murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, women activists accused the communal and Hindutva forces of attacking.

Sandhya, an activist in Hyderabad, said, 'Everyone should condemn this barbaric act by the Hindutva forces. This is an act by the Hindutva forces. We should demand justice and immediate arrest of the 3-4 culprits who spread such communal violence.'

She demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should look into the matter and provide answers for the attacks.

Speaking on the same lines, Medha Patekar said, 'Only a handful of writers wrote courageously and challenged the communal corrupt forces in the country. They must be given protection. Communalism is leaving no space for writers in the country.'

She urged the government to look into the matter and provide security to journalists. Lankesh was killed on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Naga by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30

pm.

As per reports, three bullets were pumped in her body.

Reportedly, Lankesh's body has been shifted to Victoria hospital for post-mortem and the cremation will take place today.

Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an "anti-establishment" publication.