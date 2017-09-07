Gauri Lankesh murder: Nitin Gadkari says PM 'cannot react on everything'

Even as Union Home Ministry seeks report, Nitin Gadkari says linking Gauri Lankesh murder to BJP is baseless; says the PM 'cannot react on everything'



Gauri Lankesh's sister, Kavitha, grieves near her mortal remains in Bengaluru as the police honour guard gave a gun-salute to the slain journalist

Amid widespread protests across the country, the Union Home Ministry yesterday sought a report from the Karnataka government on the murder of journalist Gauri La­nkesh in Bengaluru. The move came after Home Minister Rajnath Singh directed Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to get a report from the state. The 55-year-old journalist, known for her outspoken views on Hindutva politics, was gunned down at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The state has decided to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder.



Thousands joined the 'I am also Gauri' rally. Pics/PTI & AFP

CCTV evidence

On the evidence available so far, CM Siddaramaiah said there were four CCTV cameras installed at Gauri's house, and one of them had caught the image of a person wearing a helmet entering the gate and firing at her after which she collapsed two to three feet away. "I have asked the police to see that the assailants are arrested immediately," he said.

All the PM's men

Defending PM Modi's silence on the case, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "The PM had not reacted and for that they are holding him responsible. The PM cannot react on everything. There should be a proper probe. Government of India, BJP or any of our organisations are not linked to this murder. The president of a political party has reacted irresponsibly. The allegation is baseless and unfortunate. Law and order of Karnataka is the responsibility of the state government, under Congress."

