The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of Gauri Lankesh released the sketches of two suspects, along with the footage obtained from CCTV cameras installed near the slain journalist's house, on Saturday. Unid­e­n­t­ified assailants gunned down Lankesh on September 5. The 21-member SIT released the sketches, prepared on the basis of information collected from witnesses and the CCTV fo­ot­age over five weeks.



Although there are two suspects in the Gauri Lankesh (below) murder case, The SIT has released three sketches, based on the accounts of two witnesses. Over 200 people have been questioned. Pic/PTI

The suspects

"There are only two suspects, but we have released three sketches, based on the accounts of two witnesses," SIT chief BK Singh said. Stating that his team had questioned over 200 people in the case, Singh said that the assailants had used a 7.65 mm country-made pistol to shoot the veteran journalist. "We have rul­ed out any professional rivalry behind the murder. But, all other angles [including Naxal and personal rivalry] are being probed," he added.

The SIT chief added that the suspects, aged between 25 and 35 years, had stayed in Bengaluru for a minimum of seven days before committing the crime and carried out a reconnaissance of the journalist's house.

Call for help

"We are trying to find out from the public where had they stayed," he added. The state had previously announced R10 lakh cash reward for information on Lankesh's murderers.