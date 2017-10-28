Gautam Gambhir bats for National anthem in cinema halls

India cricketer Gautam Gambhir never shies away from taking a stand on social issues. Gambhir expressed his opinion on the Supreme Court verdict of playing the national anthem before the screening of a film, in a bid to instill, "feeling of patriotism and nationalism". The order also demanded people to stand up "to show respect to the national anthem."

"Standing and waiting outside a club:20 mins. Standing and waiting outside a favourite restaurant 30 mins. Standing for national anthem: 52secs. Tough?," he tweeted.