German alleges he was roughed up at railway station in India

A German national and a railway employee entered into an altercation at the Robertsganj railway station in Sonbhadra district after which both filed complaints against each other, police said yesterday. The railway employee alleged that he had greeted Holger Erik Misch by saying "welcome to India", when the German hit him.



Holger Erik alleged a railway employee assaulted him

Police are now probing the incident which comes days after a Swiss couple were attacked near the railway station at Agra's Fatehpur Sikri. Misch has an FIR registered against him in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, senior officials said.

Misch and railway supervisor Aman Kumar entered into an altercation and fought with each other yesterday at around 1 pm at platform number one of the Robertsganj railway station, a senior police official said in Lucknow.

"According to reports, the railway supervisor enquired the German national about his well being, which angered him. The German hit the railway employee, who might have pushed him in retaliation. Based on the complaints of the two, non-cognisable reports have been registered. Their medical examination has been conducted," ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar told reporters in Lucknow.

Police officials said that it had also emerged that an FIR was lodged against the German national on July 5 in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, on charges of attacking a person with a sharp edged weapon.