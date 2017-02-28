German hostage beheaded by Philippine Islamists: SITE

Hostage Jurgen Gustav Kantner at an undisclosed location. Pic/AP
Manila: Islamic militants in the Philippines have beheaded the German hostage they were holding for ransom, the SITE Intelligence group said yesterday. A video posted by the extremist Abu Sayyaf group, which was monitored by SITE, showed German hostage Jurgen Kantner being killed by a knife-wielding man.
The video appeared to confirm preliminary reports received by Philippine government officials that the mercenary group had slain Kantner.
Hungary has begun building a second line of fence along its southern border with Serbia, a government spokesman said on Monday, a move likely to exacerbate criticism from some of the country’s European Union partners.
