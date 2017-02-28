E-paper

German hostage beheaded by Philippine Islamists: SITE

Hostage Jurgen Gustav Kantner at an undisclosed location. Pic/AP
Manila: Islamic militants in the Philippines have beheaded the German hostage they were holding for ransom, the SITE Intelligence group said yesterday. A video posted by the extremist Abu Sayyaf group, which was monitored by SITE, showed German hostage Jurgen Kantner being killed by a knife-wielding man.

The video appeared to confirm preliminary reports received by Philippine government officials that the mercenary group had slain Kantner.

Hungary starts off on 2nd border fence

Hungary has begun building a second line of fence along its southern border with Serbia, a government spokesman said on Monday, a move likely to exacerbate criticism from some of the country’s European Union partners.

