German hostage beheaded by Philippine Islamists: SITE



Hostage Jurgen Gustav Kantner at an undisclosed location. Pic/AP

Manila: Islamic militants in the Philippines have beheaded the German hostage they were holding for ransom, the SITE Intelligence group said yesterday. A video posted by the extremist Abu Sayyaf group, which was monitored by SITE, showed German hostage Jurgen Kantner being killed by a knife-wielding man.

The video appeared to confirm preliminary reports received by Philippine government officials that the mercenary group had slain Kantner.